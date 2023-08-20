Russian Defense Ministry: electronic warfare equipment suppressed a drone over the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region
Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) discovered a drone flying over the territory of the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region in the direction of Moscow. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes TASS.
According to the agency, the drone was suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW).
