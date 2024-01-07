Russian Defense Ministry: military groups “West” successfully repelled a counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk

Servicemen of the motorized rifle unit of the West group successfully repelled a counterattack by attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kupyansk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. RIA News.

The department clarified that the fighters eliminated an enemy sabotage group that was trying to cross a mined area to an observation post.

The platoon commander with the call sign Satan noted that the Russian military did not immediately notice the enemy; the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack aircraft were moving in a crease in the terrain.

“However, we have created a good defensive system. At night, the DRG group tried to break through to us. The guys met them with dignity,” the fighter added. He said the platoon called in fire from a mortar battery.

The Ministry of Defense stated that in the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses of 50 people, two combat vehicles and three cars during the day.

Earlier, the department reported that the Russian military, using the Fagot anti-tank missile system, destroyed a camouflaged Ukrainian command and observation post.