RIA Novosti: The 5th brigade of the RF Armed Forces took an important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maryinka

The Russian military stormed the strategically important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was told to RIA Novosti by a volunteer with the call sign Shakhtar.

According to him, motorized riflemen of the Russian 5th separate motorized rifle brigade stormed the Krasnogorovsk mine ventilation shaft. They managed to occupy a strategically important point, which is located on the outskirts of Krasnogorovka.

As a result of the assault, our fighters entrenched themselves at a strategically important point volunteer with the call sign Shakhtar

As the fighter clarified, the assault was preceded by artillery preparation. According to the military, it is needed to suppress enemy firing points and so that assault units can approach painlessly.

Took advantageous positions

In July, the Ministry of Defense announced the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maryinka. In early August, Russian troops significantly improved the position along the front line near the settlements of Berestovoe, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka. Also, the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, as a result of the offensive, took more advantageous positions in the Kharkiv region and in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), the department added.

Difficult point

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in July published footage of the battles for Marinka with the work of the Akhmat special forces. According to the politician, Marinka is a rather difficult section of the front, since the city has literally been turned into an underground fortified area with many underground passages. However, despite the fact that this allows the Ukrainian military to move unnoticed, the liberation of the city is a matter of time, he is sure.

Literally before leaving this direction of the front and transferring to another, more difficult area of ​​fire contact, the soldiers of the Akhmat special forces worked around the clock almost without rest around the Marinka, identifying enemy targets Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Prospects for the capture of Maryinka

In June, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, assessed the prospects for taking the settlement. In his opinion, the capture of the Ukrainian fortified area “Zverinets” will allow covering the settlement of Maryinka in the south-west of Donetsk and developing a further offensive.

According to him, the fortified area is a height of 211 meters from which Ukrainian troops held back the advance of the Russian army. But after its capture, it is possible to develop an offensive towards the village of Pobeda, which is located south of Maryinka.

We have new perspectives. Promotion in the direction of the village of Pobeda is an opportunity to cover Marinka itself from the south Denis Pushilin Acting head of the DPR

In the village of Maryinka, which mainly consists of dachas, there is a large fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian troops have been storming this village for several months.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation (SVO) since February 24, 2022. Its beginning in an address to the Russians was announced by President Vladimir Putin.