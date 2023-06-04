The Russian military stopped the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the Dnieper near Kherson

The Russian military from the Dnepr group of forces stopped the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to force the Dnieper near Kherson and reach the islands of Veliky and Bokaevsky. This was announced by the representative of the emergency services of the region, reports RIA News on Sunday, June 4th.

“As a result of the fire damage, two enemy boats and two pickup trucks were destroyed, 37 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, 23 were injured of varying severity,” the source said.

According to him, also in the Kherson direction, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two boats of the Ukrainian military and one mortar with a caliber of 120 mm near Korobelov Island, as well as a mortar in the industrial area of ​​​​Kherson. In addition, the Russian military attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Daryevka – as a result, ten Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.

Earlier, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov said that the situation in the special military operation zone, which can be figuratively described as “standing on the Dnieper”, is beneficial to Russia, not Ukraine. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing equipment that has not yet been in combat, located in the rear, in warehouses and storage bases, as well as stocks of shells, fuel, ammunition, personnel.