Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) attempted to conduct an offensive operation near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on April 18, but Russian forces stopped the attack. This was reported by the source of Izvestia.

He noted that on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine there was local reconnaissance in combat involving armored vehicles: five tanks, as well as several infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles.

According to the source, the Ukrainian forces did not manage to advance far, the convoy was detected by Russian drones and an artillery strike was carried out on it.

As a result, the Ukrainian group dispersed and entered into battle, which lasted until late at night. After the clash, the Russian Aerospace Forces reported on the destruction of five enemy tanks and armored vehicles.

On April 16, it was reported that the Russian military had destroyed a Dutch YPR-765 armored personnel carrier in the Ugledar area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

