The Russian military stopped an attempted counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The agency reported this on October 1 “RIA News”.

It is noted that fighters of the 1st Slavic Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit Ukrainian militants who were trying to launch a counteroffensive near Avdiivka.

According to the military personnel, with the help of the drone operator, the location of the Ukrainian military was determined during enemy fire. The coordinates of the location were promptly transferred to the artillery brigades, and then the firing points were destroyed.

The day before, on September 30, it was reported that Russian troops repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Maryinsky and Avdeevsky directions. It was noted that the Russian military destroyed two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Andreevka area.

Earlier, on September 29, the head of the press center of the “South” group, Georgy Minesashvili, reported that the Russian Armed Forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeevka, Artemovsk and Lisichansk directions. According to Minesashvili, Russian military personnel attacked personnel and military equipment in 20 regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

