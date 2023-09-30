The Dnepr group stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to land on Bolshoi Potemkin Island

Units of the Dnepr group of troops stopped an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to land on Bolshoi Potemkin Island. This was stated by a representative of the operational services of the Kherson region, reports TASS.

As a result of the actions of Russian military personnel, the control center for unmanned aerial vehicles was destroyed, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses.

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Zelensky agreed with curators from the United States and Great Britain on a new offensive by the Ukrainian military in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions. It was noted that for this purpose, a large group of UAF marines was concentrated in the Nikolaev region to cross the Dnieper River.

Previously, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had changed their counter-offensive tactics due to heavy losses of Western equipment, including tanks. The Wall Street Journal clarified that Ukrainian troops have now begun operating in small groups.