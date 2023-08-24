Reserve captain Dandykin predicted the advancement of the Russian Armed Forces after the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia needs to move forward and take control of the annexed regions. During the counteroffensive, Ukraine lost a significant number of people and equipment, so now the Russian army can go on the offensive. This opinion was expressed by the captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Now we are already taking offensive measures, albeit with short pauses. We are solving many tasks in terms of armament,” Dandykin said.

He also noted that Ukraine often tries to justify the failures of the counteroffensive by the weather, but, according to him, this is only an attempt to mask what is really happening at the front: significant losses among the military and equipment.

“For three months now, there will soon be a monstrous loss of equipment and people. This will be justified by all means, – the military man is sure. – Further decisions will be made by the Supreme Commander, but it is clear that victories are won not in defense, but in the offensive. We need to liberate the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, push the enemy back from the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Now the enemy is drained of blood, it is unlikely that he will have time to take the lines before we start moving forward. I don’t know when that will happen, but hopefully soon enough.”

Earlier, US officials warned the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of an imminent pause in an attempted counteroffensive. The need for a pause was associated with worsening weather conditions and rainy weather.