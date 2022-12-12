The Russian military spoke about the work of the search and rescue service of the Aerospace Forces in the NVO zone

The crew of the search and rescue service (PSS) of the army aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation is on combat duty around the clock in the special operation zone. About it RIA News service representative.

He explained that the PSS helicopter accompanies attack aircraft and helicopters during each sortie. “These go to strike, we are circling in the zone and waiting for something to happen, God forbid. We fly at the first whistle, pick up the pilots and go to the base, ”said the rescuer.

Also, according to him, search and rescue teams can evacuate not only downed pilots, but also wounded soldiers from the front line. Another difficulty, he called the fact that often the pilots will have to be taken directly from the battlefield. “Our work is not particularly visible, it is visible when something happens. Daily combat work. We make five flights a day, not somewhere, but exactly where it is “hot”,” he said.