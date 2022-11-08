The Russian military announced the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the participation of Polish female mercenaries

One of the Russian military in the Kherson region told RIA News about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), in which foreign mercenaries took part. He also stated that there were Polish women among them.

There were a lot of mercenaries there. Among these mercenaries there were even Polish women. Ours saw them there, even collected the corpses later Russian soldier

He clarified that we are talking about an offensive in a different direction. The Russian soldier condemned the Ukrainian command for allowing women to be sent into battle, as well as for dropping ammunition from underbarrel grenade launchers from drones.

A soldier of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, senior lieutenant, platoon commander Pavel Tkachuk, captured by the Wagner Group, announced Kyiv’s plans to send a group of saboteurs into the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to strike civilian infrastructure. It is noted that it was planned to do this on equipment with Russian identification marks applied to it.

Tkachuk also spoke about the battles for Artemovsk. He stated that Ukrainian soldiers were fleeing amid heavy losses, leaving their positions. He explained that the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located near the village of Opytny, but after the Russian military entered there, many Ukrainian soldiers were wounded and fled. Those who remained were given the choice to surrender or perish, he added.

The commander of the “Crimea” detachment with the call sign Bond, in turn, appreciated the accuracy of the artillery of the Ukrainian military. According to him, without special instructors, Ukrainian artillerymen do not shoot accurately.

It seems that an instructor came, trained the guys, showed, maybe even shot himself and went to another territory to train, there are moments of hitting – mines fly a meter or two difference, for mortar shelling this accuracy is simply cosmic commander of the detachment “Crimea”

Donetsk MP Vladislav Berdichevsky warned that in connection with the constant shelling of the Armed Forces of Donetsk, in which there is not a single safe area left, it is urgent to cut off the supply of the Ukrainian group in the Donbass. He emphasized the need to move from grinding the manpower of Ukrainian troops and Western mercenaries to an active offensive.

See also Triple accident happened in Kaluga Related materials:

Russian Defense Ministry data

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two battalions of tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, carried out offensive operations in the Kupyan direction near the settlements of Nizhnyaya Duvanka and Svatovo of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) for 24 hours. The Russian military managed to stop the offensive.

Also, the defense department spoke about the destruction by the Russian military of two depots of rocket and artillery weapons in the Zaporozhye region, intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as fuel storage for military equipment.

Finally, the official speaker of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, announced an attempt by Ukrainian soldiers to attack the positions of Russian troops in the LPR. According to him, the clash with two battalion-tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took place in the area of ​​​​the villages of Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka in the Krasnolimansky direction.