The latest T-90 tank is capable of destroying a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with one blow. Izvestia war correspondent Valentin Trushnin spoke about this after talking with Russian soldiers on the front line.

The military said that the T-90M “Breakthrough” is equipped with a protection system, which, among other things, captures laser irradiation and sends a signal to the headset if they aim at the car.

“Short, piercing, you can’t confuse it with anything. Think more about the crew. We need to save the crew, keep the car and get away from retaliatory actions, ”said the tank commander with the call sign Strela.

The day before, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan visited the positions of the 5th brigade of the 1st Donetsk Corps and saw how the military was using the Hyacinth cannon. He said that the 152-millimeter cannon shoots after precise aiming, and even a military commander feels a tangible blow from the explosion.

Earlier, on January 28, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin spoke about the work of the new T-72B3M tank. The journalist pointed to the introduction of adjustments to the work of equipment in order to “call in, aim, work out”, without wasting time.

A day earlier, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov reported on the destruction of two strongholds of Ukrainian armed formations by the Russian military in the Zaporozhye direction. The journalist showed the work of Russian artillery.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

