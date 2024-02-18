The Russian military continues to clear residential areas of Avdeevka

The Russian military continues to clear residential areas of Avdiivka, in which groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could remain, reports RIA News.

The Viking special forces squad is inspecting courtyards, living quarters and basements in search of civilians who need to be evacuated from the city, as well as scattered groups of Ukrainian fighters who may be hiding in houses and resisting Russian soldiers. It is noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to actively shell residential areas of Avdiivka.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that, despite the fact that the Russian military provided the residents of Avdievka with the necessary medical care, a large number of elderly people who need medicine remain in the city. It is noted that they tried to help them as much as possible.