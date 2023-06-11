A group of Ukrainian soldiers of up to 15 people attempted a sortie on the southern outskirts of the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, but was driven back by the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. This was announced on Sunday, June 11, by the commander of the Storm Z unit with the call sign Ali.

“An enemy group of up to 15 people tried to approach the positions of our guys, but was timely opened by the forces of the 1st Special Rifle Company, stopped and driven back,” the Russian soldier said. TASS.

He clarified that an attempt to break through the defense was made in the area of ​​​​the southern outskirts of the Kamenskoye settlement.

Speaking about the situation in the Zaporozhye direction, the interlocutor of the agency noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering serious losses of both personnel and military equipment.

Also on Sunday, it was reported that the Ukrainian military was trying to attack in three directions at once on the front line in the Zaporozhye region. According to the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, the attacks were recorded south of the city of Orekhov in the direction of Tokmak, in the areas of the settlement of Lobkovoe in the Vasilyevsky direction and the Vremevsky ledge on the eastern side of the front.

Rogov added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still searching for weak areas in the defense line of the Russian troops, the main offensive reserves are not yet involved.

On Friday, June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with journalists, confirmed the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that in the five days of offensive operations, the enemy did not achieve the assigned tasks in any of the combat sectors.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, evaded answering a question about the situation with the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.