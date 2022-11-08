The Russian military said that Polish female mercenaries participated in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military in the Kharkiv region said RIA Newsthat Polish women mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) participated in the battles along with men.

“There were a lot of mercenaries there. There were even Polish women among these mercenaries,” the serviceman noted, adding that there were those who died in their ranks when the offensive was underway in another direction.

The Russian fighter condemned the Armed Forces of Ukraine for sending women to attack on the front line and dropping ammunition from underbarrel grenade launchers from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, on November 7, the Ministry of Defense reported that two battalions of tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, carried out offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction during the day.