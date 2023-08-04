Zybinsky: the military of the Russian Federation captured the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Russian servicemen captured strongholds and defeated more than a platoon of infantry from the mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​the Mankovka tract in the Kupyansk direction. About it TASS Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad group, said.

In addition, two artillery pieces, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun and an Msta-B towed howitzer, were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.