Zybinsky: the military of the Russian Federation captured the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction
Russian servicemen captured strongholds and defeated more than a platoon of infantry from the mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of the Mankovka tract in the Kupyansk direction. About it TASS Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad group, said.
In addition, two artillery pieces, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun and an Msta-B towed howitzer, were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
