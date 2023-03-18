TASS: Russian troops repulsed the attack of the 65th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction

Russian troops successfully repulsed the attack of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye direction. Told about it TASS head of the press center of the Vostok group Alexander Gordeev.

He clarified that the crew of the Ka-52 helicopter destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle using means of aviation destruction. Two enemy howitzers were also destroyed in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Dobrovolye and Preobrazhenka.

Gordeev added that after that, the Ukrainian military abandoned further attacks.

Earlier, the Espanyol unit, consisting mainly of football fans from different regions of Russia, repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ugoldar direction with the coordination of a drone operator and the cover of an automatic heavy machine gun.