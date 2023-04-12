The Russian military repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three areas near Krasny Liman

The head of the press center of the group “Center” Alexander Savchuk said TASSthat the Russian military repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in three areas near Krasny Liman.

Ukrainian forces attempted to regain lost positions on the Neva and Torsk sectors, but the attack was thwarted by Russian artillery, Savchuk said. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

A fire defeat was also inflicted on the Chervonodibrovsky site, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dispersed in the forest, Savchuk said. Ukrainian drones were detected and destroyed by air defense crews, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Russian attack aircraft and crews of heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepek struck at units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction. “Attack aviation, using unguided missiles, attacked firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepek inflicted fire damage with thermobaric projectiles,” Savchuk said.