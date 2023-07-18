The attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were repelled by the Russian military over the past day in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. This was announced on July 18 by the head of the press center of the Vostok group, Oleg Chekhov.

“In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces, supported by artillery, repelled several enemy attacks in the direction of Staromayorsky,” he said.

As a result, the tank and infantry of the enemy were destroyed. Also, Chekhov added, an attempt by the Ukrainian military to rotate personnel in the area of ​​the Oktyabr state farm was thwarted.

The head of the press center of the Vostok group said that aerial reconnaissance revealed the location of a pickup truck with the Ukrainian military, and subsequently it was destroyed by artillery fire. In addition, the places of accumulation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Staromayorsky were hit.

“During the counter-battery fight, the Msta-B towed howitzer was destroyed in the Neskuchny area and the calculation of the MANPADS (portable anti-aircraft missile system. – Ed.) with ammunition west of Makarovka,” he said.

In addition, army and ground attack aircraft destroyed enemy manpower gathering places in Staromayorsky and Urozhayny, Chekhov added.

According to him, two Ukrainian drones “Fury” and “Leleka” were shot down by means of air defense (air defense).

“In the Zaporizhia direction, motorized rifle units destroyed groups of enemy infantry who were trying to gain a foothold in the forest belts in the vicinity of Rabotino,” Chekhov said.

The head of the press center of the Vostok group also said that a pickup truck with the Ukrainian military was destroyed in the Zaliznichy area and the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer was liquidated in the Malaya Tokmachka area, and army and assault aircraft destroyed the places where the Ukrainian military manpower gathered in the Rabotino areas, Pyatihatki and Shelter.

According to him, within a few days, Senior Lieutenant Anton Zhunkovsky, being in a difficult operational situation, carried out 34 air guidance on ground targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Chekhov said that thanks to the actions of Zhunkovsky, army helicopter crews and attack aircraft pilots hit six enemy strongholds, four pickup trucks, five armored combat vehicles and more than 50 Ukrainian military personnel.

The day before, Chekhov said that the military personnel of the Vostok group stopped and destroyed all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in the Zaporozhye direction.

On July 16, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Ukrainian military lost up to 270 militants, two armored vehicles and five vehicles in the Donetsk direction during the hostilities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel“.