Chekhov announced the repulsion of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the group “Vostok” in the South Donetsk direction

The units of the Russian Armed Forces group “Vostok” repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to the platoon west of Levadny, and also destroyed manpower, three tanks and three armored vehicles in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction. This was reported RIA News Oleg Chekhov, head of the group’s press center.

In addition, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower crews destroyed an enemy tank and manpower west of Velikaya Novoselka, and air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Fury drone, Chekhov said.

Earlier, the Russian military of the southern group of forces repelled two attacks of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction. The group’s aircraft hit the strongholds of the Ukrainian military in the area of ​​Belogorivka, Krasnoe, Kleshchievka and Novgorodsky.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).