Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces repelled six attacks by the Ukrainian army in three directions

The Russian military repelled six attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdeevsky, Artemovsky and Lisichansky directions. The head of the press center of the “South” group, Georgiy Minesashvili, spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

He said that the enemy lost temporary deployment points, and also lost weapons and military equipment. In addition, the agency’s interlocutor added, Russian forces destroyed the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian military and military defense near Rozovka and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).