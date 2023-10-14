RIA: the “Center” group of troops repelled 9 attacks and destroyed up to 540 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Military personnel of the Russian group of troops “Center” thwarted and repelled nine attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction. This was reported by the head of the group’s press center, Alexander Savchuk. His words lead RIA News.

Savchuk said that the fighting took place in the areas of the Yampolovsky district and Serebryansky forestry. Artillery fire and air strikes thwarted and repelled nine attacks by assault groups of the 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. “The enemy’s losses amounted to 540 military personnel, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two cars were destroyed,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Also, according to Savchuk, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Kremennaya area. In addition, as a result of counter-battery warfare, the Russian military uncovered and suppressed more than 20 enemy artillery crews.

