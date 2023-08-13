Russian military groupings of forces “Center” repelled five attacks of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnolimansk direction. On Sunday, August 13, said the head of the press center of the group Alexander Savchuk.

“In the Krasnolymansky direction in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry, advanced units of the Russian group repelled five attempts to attack the assault groups of the 42nd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the fifth brigade of the national guard of Ukraine,” Savchuk said.

He also mentioned that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 80 militants per day. Among the equipment destroyed by the grouping are an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), an armored vehicle and an enemy 120-millimeter mortar.

The head of the press center added that the artillery and aviation of the Center group repulsed two attempts to attack the assault groups of the 68th Jaeger Brigade of Ukrainian troops in the Svatov direction. There, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 10 soldiers and one armored vehicle.

“The crews of Su-34 multipurpose fighter-bombers delivered four strikes with guided aerial bombs at three points of temporary deployment and a field ammunition depot in the area [населенных пунктов] Nevsky, Proletarskoye,” Savchuk said.

Earlier, on August 9, the Center grouping of troops repelled six attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day. Savchuk said that the Russian military destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle, two pickup trucks and 60 personnel. In addition, the crew of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system hit a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, on August 6, the Center grouping repelled an attack in the Krasnolimansk direction and destroyed about 100 UAF militants. In addition, four nationalists surrendered.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.