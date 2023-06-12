Rogov: Russian Armed Forces carried out a counterattack on the Vremevsky ledge, Makarovka is being cleaned up

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the public movement “We are with Russia,” said that the Russian military had launched a counterattack in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye region. He spoke about this on the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, reports RIA News.

It is specified that the 127th division, which is massively supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, has advanced into battle. “They are working in the direction of Neskuchny, knocking the enemy out of Makarovka,” Rogov explained.

Earlier, Rogov spoke about the ongoing heavy fighting in the Zaporozhye region near the villages of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka. At the same time, he added, the Ukrainian troops did not take a single height.