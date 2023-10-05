Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers near the Tor ledge

Russian troops destroyed up to fifty Ukrainian soldiers at the Torsky ledge in the Krasnoliman direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, in a conversation with RIA News.

He clarified that the strikes were carried out on the assault groups of the enemy’s 63rd mechanized brigade and the 5th brigade of the National Left Guard of Ukraine.