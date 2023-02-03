The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the defeat of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

Servicemen from the units of the group of Russian troops “Vostok” inflicted a defeat on the units of the 108th and 110th brigades of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced to journalists on Friday, February 3, by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

He explained that this happened in the areas of the settlements of Levadnoe, Marfopol and Lugovskoe. According to Konashenkov, the enemy’s losses in the Zaporizhia direction amounted to more than 20 military men per day.

In addition, in Zaporozhye, they managed to destroy the American M-777 artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, and a D-30 howitzer, the Defense Ministry explained.

On January 31, the Russian department reported on the defeat of units of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction near the villages of Masyutovka and Tabaevka in the Kharkov region. Then the total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 45 servicemen. They also managed to destroy a tank, four armored fighting vehicles, a car and a D-20 howitzer.