Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the group “Dnepr” destroyed the place of storage of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian servicemen from the Dnepr group hit the control center of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kherson direction, as well as the storage place for weapons and armored combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Told about it TASS head of the group’s press center Roman Kodryan.

He noted that in total over the past 24 hours, the military personnel of the group’s units during the counter-battery fight completed more than 50 fire missions on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, mortar crews and D-30 artillery pieces were destroyed in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Goncharnaya, Burgunka, Verovka and Otradokamenka, Kodryan specified.

In addition, an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the village of Ingulets.

At the end of August, the Dnepr grouping destroyed a hangar with equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson. 36 Ukrainian fighters were also eliminated.