The Russian military helped a family from Shebekino, Belgorod region, to take animals and things out of the house, which had to be abandoned due to constant shelling by Ukrainian troops. On June 12, a resident of the city Alexey told about this.

As Aleksey noted, the military brought him to Shebekino so that he could take a dog, cats, as well as necessary and valuable things from his parents’ house. Because the. When the family left, they had little time to take away.

“They took out three dogs and two cats that they managed to take. We left at night, ”the agency quoted him as saying. “RIA News”.

The family is currently renting a house in the Borisovsky district. After Aleksey packed his things, the military took the civilians to a safe place. There, the refugees from Shebekino put their belongings into their car and drove on.

According to Aleksey, they will live in rented accommodation until the situation in Shebekino “calms down”, if “there is somewhere to return at all.”

Earlier, on June 10, residents of Shebekino told Izvestiya correspondent Oleksiy Poltoranin that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were shelling peaceful areas of the city.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin told how an ambulance brigade was working in Shebekino under conditions of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medics wear helmets and overalls. At the same time, despite the situation in the city, the transportation of the necessary drugs continues.

On June 9, the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that three people were injured as a result of the shelling of Shebekino by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, according to him, there is destruction of the housing stock.

On June 8, residents of the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region told Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin about life under shelling and why some of them still remain, despite constant attacks from the Kiev regime.

On June 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center of the village of Grafovka, Shebekinsky District, Belgorod Region, from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced on June 6 that almost 60,000 people had been taken out of the region. There are more than 8,000 people in temporary accommodation centers, and most of the residents have moved in with relatives.

On June 5, the head of the Shebekinsky urban district, Vladimir Zhdanov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired more than 70 rockets from the Grad MLRS at Novaya Tavolzhanka.

The strikes on the Russian border regions were Kyiv’s response to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.