RIA Novosti: The Russian Armed Forces fully control the Kherson islands in the Dnieper delta

The Russian military has established full control over the Kherson islands, located at the mouth of the Dnieper and at the exit to the Dnieper Bay. The commanders of the units of the coastal defense brigade of the Dnepr group of troops spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“Our islands are controlled, absolutely everything, if we take it from the point of view of visual control, and more than 90 percent of the islands that exist are controlled by our people who are there,” said the platoon commander with the call sign “Kursk.”

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying every day to break through to the islands and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Earlier, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian saboteurs near the village of Sadovoye in the Kherson region. “Three small, high-speed vessels and up to six personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed,” said Roman Kodryan, head of the press center of the Dnepr group of troops.