The Russian Armed Forces took an important stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction

The Russian military took control of a strategically important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which became known on December 27 to a RIA Novosti source in the southern group of troops in the special operation zone.

It is reported that the point was located in the Donetsk direction, it was captured by attack aircraft of the 20th motorized rifle division. The exact location of the support is not given. During the capture of the point by assault under heavy fire, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed, one was also wounded and another was captured.

The Russian military captured an entire arsenal of Western weapons

After taking the point, ten NLAW anti-tank missile systems and five Javelin systems were found there, among other weapons. In addition, there were four Swedish AT-4 hand grenade launchers, surveillance and communications equipment and foreign gas masks.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

The source said that this is an “uncommon story” when, during the capture of a strong point, all the weapons found there were “fixed.” “Now the area is more or less calm, since it became possible to take out the weapons,” he added.

All participants in the assault were promised to be presented with the Order of Courage.

In December, it was repeatedly reported about the capture of Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds near Artemovsk

On December 21, it became known that Ivanovo paratroopers from the southern group of troops took a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north-west of Artemovsk. They took positions from several directions and cleared the point, and the Ukrainian military left the location.

The next day, the Ministry of Defense also announced that assault units of the Airborne Forces, with the participation of Ivanovo paratroopers, had taken a stronghold of Ukrainian forces northwest of Artemovsk. It is not known for certain whether we are talking about the same item or different ones.

On December 25, it was reported that special forces soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces from the southern group of troops raided a strong point in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Artemovsk sector. The military went to the point at night, camouflaged themselves next to the Ukrainian dugout and began surveillance. After Ukrainian soldiers made their presence known, Russian artillerymen began firing and scouts raided the position.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces took Marinka, one of the main fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on the taking of Marinka under control, which, according to him, reduces the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend itself and gives the Russian military additional opportunities for further actions in this direction.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

A day later, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, admitted that Marinka had come under the control of Russian troops. At the same time, he announced the actual destruction of the city.