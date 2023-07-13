Grouping “South” for the first time used a remotely controlled anti-tank system “Kornet” in the NVO zone

Special forces units of the Yug group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) for the first time used the Kornet remotely controlled anti-tank missile system (ATGM) in combat. This was reported RIA News representative of the team of developers-enthusiasts of the complex.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, during a special military operation (SVO), a dugout of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed using the Kurgan remote control complex. It is noted that the guidance and launch of the rocket was carried out from a remote control.

Earlier, the American Military Watch magazine published material on the Russian Kornet ATGM. The author of the article pointed out that the complex still remains a formidable and cost-effective weapon. The publication also noted that for more than 20 years this technique has been successfully destroying Western tanks.