A drone of the Russian Armed Forces recorded the shooting of a wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier by an officer in the DPR

The Russian military filmed the shooting of a wounded Ukrainian soldier by his own officer from a drone. This is reported by TASS with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

The drone recorded what happened in the Novomikhailovka area of ​​the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the agency's interlocutor clarified.

He noted that one of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was wounded. “The officer then pulled out a gun and finished off his wounded comrade,” the source said.

In February, Ukrainian media and Telegram channels published reports about the execution of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the Russian military near Rabotino and several other settlements. It was not possible to find confirmation of the information about the execution of Ukrainian prisoners.