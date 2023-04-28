RusVesna: Russian military liquidated a defector who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the NVO zone

The Russian military liquidated a defector who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to preliminary data, Dmitry Petrov with the call sign Leshy fought in the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK).

The material says that a defector from Russia with the call sign Strem was also eliminated a few days ago, two more members of the RDK group were injured.

Earlier, a 23-year-old resident of Novoshakhtinsk, who was trying to leave for Ukraine, was detained at the border in the Bryansk region. The Russian wanted to fight on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and join the ranks of the radical group “Russian Volunteer Corps”.