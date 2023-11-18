The Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson direction are scattering leaflets calling for surrender

Military personnel of the Dnepr group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces from specially equipped drones drop leaflets with calls and an algorithm for surrender over the positions of the Ukrainian army. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the source.

“Military groupings of the Dnepr troops, using specially equipped drones, are sowing and covering the Kherson direction with special propaganda materials,” the source said. The agency’s interlocutor noted that the leaflets contain not only calls for the Ukrainian military to surrender, but also detailed instructions on how to do it correctly.

According to the source, thanks to the distribution of leaflets by Russian military personnel, several dozen Ukrainian militants have already surrendered. He stressed that Ukrainian soldiers are alive and safe. Those who need it were provided with medical assistance, the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

Earlier it became known that over the past 24 hours, Russian military groups “Dnepr” destroyed two boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson direction, as well as a twin anti-aircraft installation in the area of ​​​​the village of Belozerka and a group of enemy soldiers near the village of Krynki.