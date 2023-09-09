Ministry of Defense: the Russian military disrupted the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction

Soldiers of artillery crews of D-20 howitzers destroyed enemy reserves with accurate fire, disrupting the rotation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Krasnolymansk direction. This was reported TASS in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the calculation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the group revealed the active movement and rotation of personnel in the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The coordinates were transferred to artillery crews. In a matter of minutes, the gunners aimed the gun at the target and fired several accurate shots at the cluster of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As the senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said, the military hit the enemy’s infantry fighting vehicle, the American M777 howitzer, and also worked on the Polish-made howitzer Krab.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops had improved their position along the front line in the Kupyansk direction.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.