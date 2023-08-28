Chekhov: the Russian military thwarted the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Staromayorny and Priyutny in the DPR

The Russian military thwarted the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Staromayorny and Priyutny in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by the press secretary of the Vostok group Oleg Chekhov in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Artillery fire also suppressed the activities of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Urozhaynoye, the mortar crew and the enemy stronghold were destroyed.

In addition, artillery fire destroyed the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Staromayorskoye and north of Novomayorskoye, an ammunition depot in the northeast of Nikolskoye, and an engineering obstacle blocking vehicle in the Novodarovka area. Chekhov also spoke about the successes in Harvest, Maksimovka and Ravnopol.

According to the representative of the group, two D-30 howitzers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one self-propelled artillery mount “Paladin” and two self-propelled guns “Crab” and one tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the day of fighting.

Earlier in August, it was reported that the fighters of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of aviation and artillery, destroyed an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an enemy stronghold and a car with Ukrainian military personnel near the village of Urozhaynoye.