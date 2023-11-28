Balance: Russian military prevented the landing of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the Kinburn Spit

The landing of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kinburn Spit was prevented; the Russian military does not allow the enemy to carry out his plan. This was stated by the Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, reports RIA News.

“In the most tense sections of the LBL (line of combat contact – approx. “Tapes.ru”) From Aleshki to Krynki the destruction of enemy manpower is underway. On the Kinburn Spit, our military is blocking enemy attempts to land on the shore,” said Saldo.

Earlier, the governor of the Kherson region reported that NATO led Kyiv’s preparations for crossing the Dnieper. According to intelligence data, enemy forces planned to take the city of Aleshki by November 1, Novaya Kakhovka by November 15, Chaplinka by December 1, and Genichesk by December 15.