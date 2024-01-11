Gagin said that the Russian military destroyed three strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kleshcheevka

The Russian military destroyed three strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) near Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was stated by adviser to the head of the region, Yan Gagin, reports TASS.

“North and south of Kleshcheevka, our artillery destroyed three Ukrainian strong points in a day and a half,” he said. According to Gagin, Russian troops destroyed not only personnel, but also two armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Unit of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) stormed the positions of the Ukrainian army near the village of Verbovoye on the Orekhovsky sector of the front in the Zaporozhye region. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that paratroopers stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in BMD-4M combat vehicles under heavy fire.