The Russian military destroyed three strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Urozhaynoye

The troops of the Vostok group, with the support of artillery and aviation, destroyed three strongholds and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Urozhayne area. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group Oleg Chekhov in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Chekhov, artillery fire destroyed an observation post in the Ugledar area, a temporary deployment point for militants in the Uglesborochnaya area, and an armored fighting vehicle northwest of Priyutnoye. The places of accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Staromayorsky and south of Ravnopol were also affected. In addition, several Ukrainian soldiers surrendered. Also, a mortar crew north of Nikolsky was destroyed by howitzer artillery fire.

Chekhov told how the military personnel of the “Vostok” show courage and heroism in the performance of combat missions. Thus, in the course of the attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops, tank crews under the command of senior lieutenant Roman Starostenko managed to identify and destroy two pickup trucks, an automatic heavy grenade launcher crew, two foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles and eliminate several dozen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a short time.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military hit the S-300 air defense system in the Nikolaev region. This happened in the area of ​​the village Zeleny Gai. Prior to this, Russian air defense systems (AD) intercepted five S-200 air defense missiles fired by Ukraine.