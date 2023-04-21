Yakimkin said that the Russian military destroyed the tank and the Grad MLRS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Peschanoye

Servicemen of the group of troops “West” in the area of ​​​​the village of Peschanoe in the Kupyansky direction with high-precision ammunition “Krasnopol” destroyed a tank and a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Grad” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported TASS Yaroslav Yakimkin, officer of the press center of the Zapad group.

In addition, the officer said that the calculation of the heavy flamethrower system “Solntsepek” of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 15 Ukrainian fighters in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Stelmakhovka, Artemovka and Novoselovskoye.

Also in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Kolomichikha, Ilyinka and Yegorovka, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Furia and one Elf were destroyed by the crews of the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system.

Earlier, Dmitry Shepelyavtsev, an officer of the press center of the Zapad group, said that the Russian military had opened and liquidated two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kupyansk direction, and also destroyed the 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer.