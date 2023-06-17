The Russian military destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by remote detonation of a captured armored personnel carrier

Russian servicemen of the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by remote detonation of a captured armored personnel carrier. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the commander of an engineering platoon with the call sign “Barnaul”, the task was to equip the captured MT-LB combat vehicle with explosives. After that, he and the driver drove out in a car towards the Ukrainian positions.

“The explosion was very serious, there were quite a lot of explosives – about 3.5 tons of TNT, 5 FAB-100 bombs, as a result of this, according to radio interception, the enemy suffered significant losses,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the aircraft of the group “South” struck strongholds and accumulations of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsky, Oleksandr-Kalinovsky and Avdeevsky directions. In addition, the artillerymen of the group destroyed a 122-millimeter self-propelled howitzer 2S1 “Gvozdika” in the Zvanovka area.