The Russian Armed Forces for the first time destroyed the Spanish Alacran mortar in the special operation zone

During a special military operation, the Russian military destroyed several samples of Western artillery systems supplied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia.

According to the official representative of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) managed to knock out three American M777 artillery systems, a Polish Krab self-propelled howitzer and a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer. In addition, the Spanish Alacran self-propelled mortar was destroyed for the first time.

Related materials:

Separately, Konashenkov said that during the NMD, the British FH-70 howitzer and the Panzerhaubitze-2000 self-propelled artillery system were destroyed.

Also, over the past day, the air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces shot down 28 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, spoke skeptically about the “advertised” Western military equipment. According to the head of the Russian defense department, his assessment is confirmed by the military trophies presented at the Army-2023 forum.