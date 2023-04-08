Russian snipers destroyed a reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the South Donetsk direction, which attempted to conduct reconnaissance in force. This was announced on Saturday, April 8, by the head of the press center of the Vostok group, Alexander Gordeev.

“In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance in force of the advanced positions of the Vostok grouping was thwarted. A sniper pair of a special forces unit destroyed a reconnaissance group of nationalists, ”he said. “RIA News”.

In addition, the crews of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) shot down the Fury and Valkyrie drones.

Gordeev also said that the Russian military in the Zaporozhye direction during the counter-battery fight, thanks to the work of automatic sound-measuring systems, discovered a howitzer of Ukrainian troops in the Gulyaipol area and a mortar crew in the Novodanilovka area.

The head of the group’s press center specified that the targets were eliminated by artillery fire.

The day before, on April 7, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that in the Donetsk direction, as a result of the active actions of the units of the Southern Group of Forces, about 260 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in a day. In addition, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers were destroyed by artillery fire.

On April 3, the defense department noted that employees of the Central Military District (CMD) of the RF Armed Forces are actively using Tor-M1 autonomous self-propelled air defense systems to cover ground units from attacks from the enemy. According to the agency, since the beginning of the special operation, Tor-M1 crews have eliminated more than 40 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in different directions.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

