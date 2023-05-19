“RV”: the Russian military destroyed the headquarters with the officers of the Edelweiss brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk

The Russian military destroyed the headquarters with the officers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade “Edelweiss” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported in Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

In particular, according to the channel, during the operation, the commander of the 8th Edelweiss battalion, Colonel Golovatyuk, was liquidated. “RV” claims that the brigade attacked the positions of Russian troops near the village of Sacco and Vanzetti in the Artemovsk region.

On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky named the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the name “Edelweiss”. During the Great Patriotic War, this was the name of the First Mountain Infantry Division of the armed forces of Nazi Germany.

The presidential decree states that the name was given to the unit for “exemplary performance of assigned tasks in protecting the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade was formed in 2015, and in 2016 it was transferred to the Donbass.