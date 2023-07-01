Ministry of Defense: Russian military hit the fuel storage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye

The Russian military destroyed the Ukrainian fuel storage destined for the military equipment of the Zaporozhye troops. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, Russian troops hit an object near the city of Zaporozhye, temporarily controlled by Ukrainian forces.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.