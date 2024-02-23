Russian fighters destroyed an M1150 engineering vehicle based on Abrams near Avdeevka

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is explained that fighters from the Brave group in the Avdeevka area knocked out an M1150 Assault Breacher engineering vehicle with precise fire.

The United States transferred several M1150s to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in 2023. Their exact number was not disclosed and they were not officially included in military aid packages.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing equipment for clearing mines in minefields

Forbes columnist David Ax suggested that the Assault Breacher belonged to the 47th separate mechanized brigade (OMB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is considered one of the most combat-ready in the entire Ukrainian army. According to his information, the engineering vehicle was blown up in a minefield, after which it was finished off by Russian artillery and drones.

The fact that the M1150 was introduced into the regular structure of the 47th Mechanized Brigade was confirmed by Boris Rozhin, an expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism. He recalled that in 2023, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky posed in front of this engineering vehicle during a trip to the brigade’s location.

Ex also calculated that in two years, Ukrainian units lost more than a hundred Western-made engineering vehicles. One of the most resonant events was the loss of half of all Leopard 2R armored vehicles that Finland donated to Ukraine in anticipation of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. In June 2023, this Ukrainian Armed Forces formation abandoned three tanks during an unsuccessful attempt to break through a dense minefield south of Malaya Tokmachka in southern Ukraine.

Assault Breacher called the most powerful weapon for breaking through defenses

American Assault Breacher is combined machine. This 55-tonne vehicle is equipped with a four-meter blade, thanks to which it can make passages through minefields. However, its main weapon is a device for throwing cables with explosives. During the flight, the cable stretches, falls into a minefield, after which the charge is detonated. In this case, the mines either detonate or fly off to the sides for several meters, forming a safe passage.

The Assault Breacher's full ammunition capacity is 3,200 kilograms of C-4 explosive, making it the most powerful defense-breaking weapon available. A significant drawback of the vehicle is that it is not capable of firing charges over long distances and is forced to operate from forward positions. In modern combat conditions, it is an easy target for anti-tank missile systems (ATGMs) and kamikaze drones.

Rozhin noted that the value of the M1150 is even greater than that of the regular M1 Abrams.