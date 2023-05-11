The Vostok group used the Lancet to destroy the command and staff vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military from the group of troops “Vostok” destroyed the command and staff vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using the Lancet unmanned munition. Told about it TASS head of the press center of the group Alexander Gordeev.

He clarified that the group used ammunition in the area of ​​​​the village of Grigorovka. Gordeev added that the crew of the anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) “Tor” shot down the drone “Leleka”.

Earlier, the Russian army destroyed the British Stormer anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) using the Lancet unmanned munition. Prior to this, a Russian kamikaze drone destroyed the American Avenger air defense system, which the Pentagon recently handed over to Ukraine to protect against unmanned aerial vehicles.