Servicemen of the Vostok group destroyed the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in Antonivka and the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Konstantinovka. About this August 16 TASS said the head of the press center of the Eastern Group Oleg Chekhov.

“Artillery fire destroyed the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Antonovka, an ammunition depot in Konstantinovka, two strongholds of nationalists north of Nikolsky, armored fighting vehicles with militants in the Zeleny Pole area, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat station in the Nikolsky area,” – he said.

According to the head of the press service of the Vostok group of troops, Russian aircraft hit the places of manpower and equipment of Ukrainian militants in the areas of Velika Novoselka, Staromayorsky, Urozhaynoye. In addition, the calculations of the Tor and Osa air defense systems shot down two Fury drones and one Valkyrie UAV.

On the eve of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia on the night of August 15 struck with precision weapons at key enterprises of the military industry of the Kiev regime. He noted that the purpose of the strike was achieved, all designated objects were hit.

Earlier, on August 12, the Ministry of Defense announced an improvement in the situation along the front line in the Kupyan direction of the Kharkiv region. Then, in a day, the enemy lost up to 70 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

