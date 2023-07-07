Ministry of Defense: Russian military destroyed an American armored personnel carrier M113 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military destroyed an American armored personnel carrier M113 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a personal posting. This was reported RIA News head of the press center of the West group Sergei Zybinsky.

He clarified that Western equipment was destroyed by fire from a 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery mount. In addition, an American-made AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery station was destroyed by a Lancet kamikaze drone near the village of Kondrashovka.

Andrey Prikhodko, a serviceman of the Kraken Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was previously captured, said that Ukrainian soldiers are afraid to ride Western vehicles, including German Leopard tanks, because they believe that the Russian military is hunting for it. According to him, when such armored vehicles appear on the battlefield, all kinds of shells begin to fly in the direction of their movement.