The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the destruction of six sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Russian servicemen destroyed six sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported on Sunday, February 26, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

He specified that the losses of the enemy here amounted to 60 soldiers. According to Konashenkov, sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the settlements of Pershotravneve, Tabaevka, Sinkovka, Yagodnoe and Krakhmalnoe near Kharkov.

The Ministry of Defense explained that two armored combat vehicles and two vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also shot down in the Kupyansk direction.

In the South-Donetsk and Zaporizhia directions, operational-tactical aviation and artillery of the Vostok group of troops managed to inflict fire damage on Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Nikolskoye and Vugledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov added.

On February 23, the Russian department reported that 55 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction in a day.

Prior to this, the daily losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction exceeded 40 people.