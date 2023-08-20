Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 40 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian military destroyed more than 40 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the offensive in the Kupyansk direction. Yaroslav Yakimkin, an officer of the press center of the Zapad group, announced this, writes TASS.

According to him, the assault detachments of the group of troops captured the stronghold, four dugouts and killed over 40 servicemen. He clarified that they continued their offensive in the direction of the village of Olshana.

The Ukrainian military tried five times to attack Russian positions in this direction. Yakimkin clarified that all counterattacks were successfully repelled. “Enemy losses from artillery and mortar fire amounted to: up to a platoon of manpower and one infantry fighting vehicle,” he stressed.

Earlier it became known that in a week the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia took control of five more villages in the Kharkiv region.